Sandra Bullock Steps Out as a Book Sequel to Bird Box Is Announced

From Bird Box to Beverly Hills!

Sandra Bullock was spotted out in the 90210 on Tuesday as Bird Box fans anticipate a sequel to the Netflix hit after a follow-up book to the 2014 original was announced.

Bird Box author Josh Malerman revealed to Esquire that he’s writing a sequel to his hit novel the movie is based on — and he got the idea from watching Bullock in character.

“At the end of the movie, I turned to my girl Allison and said, ‘I want to know what happens next!’ and she’s like, ‘Well, you know, you could make that happen,’ so it really was this warm feeling,” Malerman says.

Sandra Bullock FIA

The post-apocalyptic Netflix film starred Bullock as a woman navigating her way through a world haunted by an entity that takes the form of people’s worst fears. To reach safety, the star’s character Malorie must steer a boat down a raging river rapid, with two children in tow.

Titled Malorie, the book sequel will hit shelves on Oct. 1. The story will take place 8 years after the ending of the first one, and will focus on exploring Malorie and the creatures more. Netflix’s post-apocalyptic film stars Bullock, 54, as a woman named Malorie who, along with her two children, comes face to face with an entity that takes the form of people’s worst fears.

“In the time between Bird Box coming out and the time since I’ve been writing Malorie, I’ve been asked a ton of times: people want to know what happened with Boy and Girl,” Malerman said. “But as much as I care about Boy and Girl, this isn’t their story. The Bird Box world is Malorie’s story, and I wanted to know more about her. I wanted to get to know her even better.”

Sandra Bullock in Bird Box Netflix

Bullock previously opened up to PEOPLE about how playing a mother in the film reminded her how much her life has become even more enriched since welcoming her kids — daughter Laila, 6½, and son Louis, 8½.

“We’re very lucky that we get to live in this moment in time where we get to choose what our family looks like, and I got to do that in real life,” Bullock said. “You imagine so many things for yourself, but when it appears it’s better than anything you could ever imagine.”

Bird Box is streaming on Netflix now.