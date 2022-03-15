Sandra Bullock Shares Hilarious Bloopers From The Lost City : 'We Just Got No Work Done'

Sandra Bullock is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming movie, The Lost City.

The actress, 57, treated Stephen Colbert and his audience to a blooper reel from her new rom-com while appearing on The Late Show Monday to promote the movie, starring Bullock as a romance novelist who gets kidnapped while on a book tour.

"You do these press tours and you have all these clips, and I feel like after a while, you're going to see the same clips over and over again that I don't feel really exemplify the energy that was on set," she explained before the blooper reel played.

"We were just so happy to be in another's presence that we just got no work done. We had a blooper reel that we showed the crew because we just wasted so much film, and so I just brought a chunk of our blooper reel," she added.

The reel features moments between Bullock and her costars Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, as well as Patti Harrison and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

In the opening moment, Bullock nearly falls into a stream before recovering and insisting to the crew, "I was acting!" In another clip, she and Tatum, 41, film a scene in which his character says, "Please, manscape me," before breaking into laughter when Bullock tells him, "I don't want to manscape you! I didn't bring my clippers."

Bullock also can't contain her laughter in another bit when she tries her best to dab alongside Randolph, 35, and Harrison, 31. Radcliffe, 32, has a funny moment of his own when he spills his drink on his shirt, and curses on camera.

The reel ends with a scene between Bullock and Tatum in which the actor is completely nude, his bare butt censored by a black square. In one take, she asks him, "Have you seen The Matrix?" while kneeling in front of him.

In another take, she looks at his body while telling him, "There is room for leeches, there is available terrain, but they have not explored this beige runway," before cracking up.

Bullock previously spilled about filming the nude scene with Tatum in a behind-the-scenes featurette to promote The Lost City. In the clip, co-director Adam Nee explained that Tatum was "completely naked" in the moment, except for a "sock protecting the front area" of his body.

Tatum recalled his experience filming that day, saying, "Walking to set with a bunch of leeches super-glued to my butt and not having met everybody and just kinda being like, 'Okay, I'm gonna be butt-naked, my name's Chan today. This is just what it is.' "

He added, "And then not only that, but to have Sandra Bullock have, like, a two-page monologue with, uh, a certain part of my body."

Despite the intimate nature of the scene, Bullock said Tatum's "chill" approach made her more comfortable filming.

"You have to really like the person and feel safe with them. There was no weirdness. You'd think there would be weirdness, but because he was so chill about it, he dropped everything and I spoke to it," she said.