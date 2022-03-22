"It's called Speed 2. I've been very vocal about it. Makes no sense," Sandra Bullock said in a new interview alongside The Lost City costar Daniel Radcliffe

Sandra Bullock Says There's a Movie She Wishes She 'Hadn't Done': 'I'm Still Embarrassed'

Sandra Bullock is looking back at her film career — and the one movie she said made "no sense."

During an interview alongside The Lost City costar Daniel Radcliffe for TooFab, the pair was asked if there are any films they were initially "embarrassed" to do but "came around to" after seeing how fans reacted.

"I have one [that] no one came around to and I'm still embarrassed I was in," Bullock, 57, replied. "It's called Speed 2. I've been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island."

Speed 2 Cruise Control Credit: Ron Phillips/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

"That's one I wished I hadn't done and no fans came around that I know of, except for you," she added, referring to the interviewer, who said that he loved watching the movie as a teenager.

"I feel like it had a kind of cult love as well," Radcliffe interjected, to which Bullock quipped: "Very quiet! Like five people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island."

The 1997 film, in which Bullock starred alongside Jason Patric, tells the story of Annie (Bullock) and her boyfriend trying to stop a Caribbean cruise ship they were vacationing on from crashing into an oil tanker. Keanu Reeves costarred with Bullock in the original 1994 film, but he did not return to reprise his role as Jack Traven for the sequel.

Last December, while making an appearance on the U.K. talk show The Graham Norton Show, Reeves explained why he didn't sign on for Speed 2: Cruise Control.

"At the time, I didn't respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn't right," he said, per CNN.

Both Speed movies were directed by Jan de Bont. The second film also starred Willem Dafoe and Temuera Morrison.

Back in 2019, Reeves told GQ that his decision not to do the action film's sequel prompted the movie's studio, Fox, to place him in "movie jail" for ten years. "I didn't work with [Fox] again until [2008's] The Day the Earth Stood Still," Reeves said at the time.

Reeves also told Jimmy Kimmel in 2015 that he chose not to participate because he didn't like the script.

"I didn't get to be in that. Well, I decided not to be in that," he said at the time. "I loved working with [director] Jan de Bont and Sandra, of course. It was just a situation in life where I got the script and I read the script and I was like, 'Ugh.' It was about a cruise ship and I was thinking, 'A bus, a cruise ship… Speed, bus, but then a cruise ship is even slower than a bus and I was like, 'I love you guys, but I just can't do it.' "