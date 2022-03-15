"Full-on, face-to-face, with the landscape," said the Ocean's Eight actress of Channing Tatum's naked scene in the upcoming film

Sandra Bullock Says She Came 'Face-to-Face' with Channing Tatum's 'Landscape' While Making Lost City

In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday, the 57-year-old discussed shooting the funny scene with the Magic Mike actor, 41 in the upcoming film.

In The Lost City, Bullock plays a romance novelist who finds herself trying to survive in the jungle alongside the cover model featured on her popular books, played by Tatum. During one scene, Tatum's character Alan encounters leeches all over his backside, and Bullock's Loretta Sage inspects him to help with removal.

"Full-on, face-to-face, with the landscape," Bullock told Colbert, 57, of how close she was to Tatum's nude body. "I had to spend some time down there. Just making sure uh, no leeches. I had a lot to say to it."

Colbert then asked whether Bullock's character seemed surprised in the scene because Tatum was "generously endowed."

"Let's just say that I honestly didn't notice," said Bullock in response. "When you are down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it, you will get nothing done. I looked at his left thigh. I had to look down where it might be, but I focused more on the left inner thigh."

For a new behind-the-scenes featurette, Tatum recalled filming the scene.

"Walking to set with a bunch of leeches super-glued to my butt and not having met everybody and just kinda being like, 'Okay, I'm gonna be butt-naked, my name's Chan today. This is just what it is,' " said Tatum. "And then not only that, but to have Sandra Bullock have, like, a two-page monologue with, uh, a certain part of my body."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sandra Bullock Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bullock weighed in on stepping away temporarily from acting to spend more time with her children son Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.

"I take my job very seriously when I'm at work," said the Ocean's Eight actress. "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's where I'm gonna be for a while."