Channing Tatum said he used "fear and ego" to help him prepare to be "butt naked onscreen"

Sandra Bullock Says Channing Tatum Had 'Incredible Willpower' on Lost City Set to Stay in Shape

Sandra Bullock is praising her costar Channing Tatum for his "disciplined" approach to staying in shape.

Bullock, 57, appeared on The Late Late Show Wednesday with Tatum, 41, where they chatted with host James Corden about their upcoming film The Lost City, including how Tatum trained for his nude scene.

Corden said his guest appeared to be in "peak Tatum physique," adding that when he embraced the Magic Mike star, it felt like "hugging a tree."

The Lost City first look Credit: Paramount Pictures

Tatum explained that he was in "heavy rehearsals" for Magic Mike 3, keeping up a workout routine and a strict diet. Bullock said she saw the same discipline on set of The Lost City.

"He's really disciplined," she said of Tatum's ability to stick to his training regimen when preparing for a film. She added, "He has incredible willpower."

Tatum chimed in to explain, "That's just fear. That's just fear and ego because you have to be butt naked onscreen."

When Bullock pushed back, saying she never had to be naked onscreen, Tatum replied, "That's because you produced it and wrote this thing."

After the two shared a laugh with Corden, Bullock admitted, "That's correct."

Bullock previously shared some behind-the-scenes stories about her new movie during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this month. The actress told host Stephen Colbert about what it was like to film Tatum's nude scene, in which she helps his character remove leeches from his body.

In the scene, she was "full-on, face-to-face, with the landscape," Bullock said, referring to Tatum's nude body. "I had to spend some time down there. Just making sure uh, no leeches. I had a lot to say to it."

When Colbert asked whether Bullock's character seemed surprised in the scene because Tatum was "generously endowed," she replied, "Let's just say that I honestly didn't notice."

"When you are down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it, you will get nothing done," she said. "I looked at his left thigh. I had to look down where it might be, but I focused more on the left inner thigh."