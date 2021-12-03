Sandra Bullock Recalls Silly Moment Doing Nude Proposal Scene with Ryan Reynolds: 'I Didn't Look!'

Sandra Bullock recalled a funny mishap between takes of the naked scene from 2009's The Proposal and said costar Ryan Reynolds was "absolutely unflappable"

Sandra Bullock is reflecting on an embarrassing moment that happened while filming a nude scene with pal Ryan Reynolds.

The pair shared the screen in the 2009 rom-com The Proposal, directed by Anne Fletcher. In one scene played for laughs, Bullock's Margaret slips while looking for a towel after a shower and falls into Reynolds' Andrew, who just stripped off his clothes after going on a run.

Bullock, 57, said on the About Last Night Podcast with Adam Ray that she felt a sense of "camaraderie and safety" filming the scene with Reynolds, 45 — and she remembered one silly moment between takes.

"Ryan and I have known each other since we were prepubescent. We go way, way, way back," she said. "We had to do the naked scene that day and Anne Fletcher, our director who's just incredible, she's great. So, we had a closed set, which means no one's allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup coming in to fluff and hide. Ryan and I have these flesh-colored things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples and Ryan's little— not little, at all! It's just whatever's there, and I don't know because I didn't see it, I didn't look!"

She continued by explaining that Reynolds' areas were "stuck wherever it needed to be stuck" to pull off the sequence, and adds, "When they'd say cut, we couldn't really move. He was on his back with his knees up, and I'm on the floor just sort of resting on his knees, just waiting, and you don't wanna look and we couldn't really move."

"Then," said Bullock, "I hear Anne Fletcher from the darkness go, 'Ryan, we can see your ball sack!' I'm like, 'Oh God!' because you wanna look down but I'm like, 'Don't look down. Don't look down.' ... Everyone in the darkness spun around to see if they could find a monitor. I was like, 'Anne, there's a way to present that information....' "

THE PROPOSAL, from left: Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock, 2009 Credit: Sam Emerson/©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

"But in friendship, you just didn't care; it wasn't my business to look, it's just there, and then Anne just bringing everyone's focus to that area," she recalled, adding that Reynolds took it in stride: "Ryan was just so cool. Unflappable. He is absolutely unflappable."

The Unforgivable actress also explained why she agreed to do the scene.

"I was like, 'I will do this naked scene only if I can be humiliated and funny,'" Bullock said. "You will not see me trying to attempt being sexy naked — in real life or onscreen. There's just no point in it! It was for that reason, with a friend that you trusted comedically, and safety-wise I knew I was in the presence of safety."