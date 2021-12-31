Sandra Bullock Says She Will 'Just Be Okay Being Sad' Following Betty White's Death

Sandra Bullock is saying goodbye to Betty White and allowing herself space to mourn the beloved star.

Following news of White's death at 99 — just weeks shy of her 100th birthday — on Friday, Bullock, 57, tells PEOPLE exclusively, "I don't drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be okay being sad."

"I'll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us," the actress, who costarred with White in the 2009 romantic comedy film The Proposal, adds.

Betty white rollout Credit: Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Unforgivable actress recently spoke with PEOPLE about White ahead of what would have been the latter's landmark birthday. Bullock was one of the numerous former costars of White's to share sentiments about her for the cover story featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Betty White's passing. We are honored that she recently chose to work with PEOPLE to celebrate her extraordinary life and career," PEOPLE's editor in chief Dan Wakeford said.

In the interview, Bullock spoke about White's skills as an actress over her illustrious career and how she had "ridiculous" comedic timing.

"Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," she said. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene."

Bullock also added that close pal White is a "loving, decent, optimistic, inclusive, hilarious human being."

As for her The Proposal costar Ryan Reynolds, the 45-year-old actor said he has been a fan of White's "for as long as I can remember."