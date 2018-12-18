“The Oscars are coming up, and they’re talking about who’s going to host the Oscars.” –@hodakotb “It’s me, it’s me.” Sandra Bullock jokes. pic.twitter.com/blNDcoGIWx — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 18, 2018

Sandra Bullock knows hosting the Oscars is one of the toughest jobs in show business..

The Bird Box actress chatted with Today‘s Hoda Kotb about her upcoming Netflix thriller before Kotb brought up the controversial search for an Oscars host after Kevin Hart dropped out. But the Oscar winner and ceremony vet knows it’s hard to really succeed at the job.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s a thankless job. No matter who does it. You get excited and then by the end they’re like, ‘It was long,’ ” Bullock, 54, says. “You’re meant to make fun of people. It’s always going to go long. Book the Oscars for four and a half hours and let it be. And if it ends early, fantastic, have a backup.”

WATCH: Kevin Hart Steps Downs as Host of the Academy Awards Moments After Refusing to Apologize

Hart dropped out of the hosting job two days after confirming he would be helming the show after previous homophobic tweets were surfaced. Though he originally shared a video saying he would not apologize for the comments and tweets, Hart, 39, said he would step aside from the prestigious gig two hours later and also finally said he was sorry.

RELATED: Inside Kevin Hart’s Rough Year: From Oscars Fallout to His Cheating Scandal

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.’

Bird Box starts streaming on Netflix Friday.