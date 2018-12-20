Sandra Bullock on Dad & Dogs Dying Within Weeks: Life 'Happens Whether You Schedule It or Not’

After losing her father and her two dogs within a matter of weeks, Sandra Bullock is keeping in mind that life cannot be planned.

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Bird Box actress, 54, opened up about her trying 2018, in which her father John W. Bullock died at age 93 in September and she announced the deaths of her three-legged dog Poppy and two-legged dog Ruby in October.

“Life, I realized, happens whether you schedule it or not,” she told Ellen DeGeneres, 60. “That just blew my mind this year.”

“My dad died, and then while my dad was failing, we get a call from the nanny … that our dog Ruby, the two-legger, had a stroke,” Bullock recalled. “And I’m like, ‘What, what?’ I was like, ‘Just put her on life support. Do something.’ And they go, ‘We can’t. She’s suffering.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, there’s a reason for this.’ Dad’s settled. We fly home.”

