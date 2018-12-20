Sandra Bullock Admits It Was Fun to Yell at Her Onscreen Children in New Movie

Sandra Bullock loved ditching her sweet demeanor to film her new movie Bird Box.

The mother of two, 54, joked on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that it was much easier than she’d anticipated to yell at the actors who played her children in the movie, which tells the story of a family searching for safety in an apocalyptic environment where they have to wear blindfolds in order to survive.

After Bullock recalled running into the camera multiple times when she couldn’t see while filming, she explained that she enjoyed yelling at the child actors because it’s something she rarely does in her real life. The actress is mom to daughter Laila, 6½, and a son Louis, 8½.

“You never let yourself get to that place unless you’re really scared,” the Oscar winner said while laughing. “If your child runs out into the street, you don’t go, ‘Get back here.’ You go, ‘What the f— are you doing? Get over here!'”

She continued, “But you don’t get to that place because there’s usually people watching … So you’ve got to be those things that you aren’t allowed to be when you’re really, really scared.”

In response, Ellen DeGeneres quipped, “Alright, we saw a different side of Sandy.”

During her appearance, Bullock also revealed that her costar Sarah Paulson, 44, who plays her sister in the film, is a terrible driver and that Trevante Rhodes, known for his role in Moonlight, is the “most wonderful human being” she’s ever met.

For this week’s issue of PEOPLE, Bullock and Paulson discussed the importance of family and how beautiful it is that, in this day and age, you have control over how your family comes to fruition.

“We’re very lucky that we get to live in this moment in time where we get to choose what our family looks like, and I got to do that in real life,” Bullock said.

“You imagine so many things for yourself, but when it appears it’s better than anything you could ever imagine,” she said. “And in [Bird Box], it is about family in a sense, in that ‘sight’ has us choosing things based on a preconceived notion of what that image must be like, when in fact it’s the exact opposite.”

“And here are these people who have that taken away, and you are actually given the family that is going to take the best care of you, that wants to take care of you, that wants to be there for you, and how that that looks is very different from what most people expect,” she continued. “But I think what I loved about this is that it sort of mirrored what I feel about real life, in that my family is not how most people thought it would look, but it’s better.”

Bird Box is available to stream on Netflix staring Friday, Dec. 21.