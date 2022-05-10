Sandra Bullock Explains Origin of Her Lost City Sequined Jumpsuit: 'The Jumpsuit Is a Character'
Sandra Bullock put quite a bit of thought into her wardrobe for her latest film.
In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the May 10 digital release of The Lost City, the Academy Award winner, 57, explains how her romance novelist character Loretta Sage's fuchsia sequined jumpsuit came to be.
"The jumpsuit is a character unto itself. The jumpsuit came from the fact that I personally love a jumpsuit," Bullock says in the featurette, which is available with the movie's special features, adding: "Let's put her in a sequined jumpsuit. What is the most awkward and uncomfortable thing to see Loretta Sage in?"
RELATED: Sandra Bullock Says Channing Tatum Had 'Incredible Willpower' on Lost City Set to Stay in Shape
Co-writer/co-director Adam Nee says the ensemble "highlights Loretta being pulled from her cocoon" as she embarks on her jungle adventure, as it's "the last thing you would choose to wear." Producer Liza Chasin also notes that they wanted something colorful to stand out in the jungle.
"I had this dead floral arrangement that had this really pretty dead fuchsia orchid in it, and we were on Zoom and I literally held it up to everyone. I was like, 'Can we have this color?'" Bullock recounted, as costume designer Marlene Stewart took a screenshot of the reference color.
From there, Stewart was tasked with finding sequins that wouldn't shed, wouldn't scratch the actors and could survive the elements they faced while filming.
"It needed to be in the mud, it needed to fit my stumble, we needed to have 70 of them," Bullock explained. "It needed to expand as I ate too much at craft service and it needed to shrink as I was losing weight from dehydration in the jungle."
In The Lost City, Bullock's Loretta is a reclusive author who gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who wants her to locate a legendary lost city and its treasure, which she had written about. Along for the adventure is her cover model (Channing Tatum), who sets off on a heroic yet hapless rescue mission.
RELATED VIDEO: Sandra Bullock Says There's a Movie She Wishes She 'Hadn't Done': 'I'm Still Embarrassed'
The comedy-adventure movie's home release comes complete with deleted scenes, bloopers and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
The Lost City is available May 10 on digital and July 26 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.
- Girl, 8, Awaiting Organ Transplant Brings Down the House Onstage with Broadway Star Jessica Vosk
- WATCH: Drew Scott and Lisa Kudrow Reprise 'Smelly Cat' in Sneak Peek of Friends Star's HGTV Debut
- How Rylyn, 10, and Raegan Richins, 13, Turned Their Hometown Into the Kindness Capital of Kentucky
- Miranda Lambert Is 'Bringing the Party Back' with the Bandwagon Tour Part 2