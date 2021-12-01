Sandra Bullock pointed to her "world-renowned" stripping skills, saying, "I don't know if I wanna do it and take the attention away"

Sandra Bullock Jokes She Would Steal Channing Tatum's 'Moment' if She Appeared in Magic Mike 3

Sandra Bullock says she won't star in Channing Tatum's latest Magic Mike movie because she would be too much of a distraction with her impressive dance skills.

The actress, 57, joked with Entertainment Tonight about Magic Mike 3, the newly announced film in the male stripper franchise led by Tatum, 41.

Bullock, who stars in the upcoming Lost City of D with Tatum, told ET she would "take the attention away" from Tatum if she were to join him in the third Magic Mike film.

Sandra Bullock Sandra Bullock | Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

"He's doing a lot of asking for me to come on board with my skills in the stripping world, which they're world-renowned," Bullock joked. "I don't know if I wanna do it and take the attention away. Channing needs that moment, and if I step on stage, you know what's gonna happen, it's like, all eyes are gonna be on this. It's all gonna be on mama."

She added, "Not really, but in my world, that's what would happen. All eyes would just shift off of Channing and onto me, and they would stay."

Tatum confirmed the third Magic Mike movie Monday, posting a photo of the Magic Mike's Last Dance script on Twitter.

"Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," Tatum wrote, referring to his Magic Mike character. The actor also tagged HBO Max, where the film will exclusively stream.

1724238h Credit: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Magic Mike 3 comes from writer Reid Carolin and will be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who is returning to the franchise after directing the original 2012 film.

Gregory Jacobs, director of 2015's Magic Mike XXL, will produce the new Magic Mike movie along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

"There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max," Tatum said in a statement shared with by PEOPLE. "The stripperverse will never be the same."

While Bullock and Tatum won't be sharing the screen in Magic Mike 3, the pair will be costarring in The Lost City of D next year. The rom-com stars Tatum as a romance novel cover model and Bullock as an author.

When filming wrapped on the project in August, Tatum wrote a sweet note to his costar on Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes photos.