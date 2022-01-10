"Who would think that me, as a woman, would still be working at this point?" the Oscar winner said

Sandra Bullock Says 'If It Wasn't for Netflix' She'd Be 'Out in the Cow Pasture': 'It's True'

Sandra Bullock credits her Netflix success to keeping her career thriving.

The actress recently launched The Unforgivable on the streaming platform to huge success, catapulting the drama to be among the top 10 most-watched films on the platform. What else is higher up on that rankings list? Her mega-popular 2018 thriller Bird Box.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Hollywood Reporter recently published Bullock's comments from the Unforgivable premiere in December, when she told the outlet that Netflix is responsible for many Hollywood star's careers at this point.

"They're good to artists. They're good to filmmakers. If it wasn't for Netflix, a lot of people wouldn't be working," the 57-year-old Oscar winner said. "Their stories wouldn't be told. Who would think that me, as a woman, would still be working at this point? I would have been out in the cow pasture. It's true."

The success of shows like Squid Game is "one of the bigger ones," she pointed out, "but I've seen more work from other countries told by other nationalities, and we never would have had that 10 years ago, ever. It brings people together in a way that really, you know, we're getting more and more divided and yet, we have the streamers that are able to blend our stories together and go, look: same story, just different."

Sandra Bullock arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Unforgivable" at DGA Theater Complex on November 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2018, Bullock told USA Today that she almost quit acting because of sexism in Hollywood.

"My career has been a domino effect of people who said, 'I would like this person to fill this role,' " the Ocean's 8 star said at the time. "And not just in the industry, but people in my life. My mother raised me like, 'You don't need to get married, you forge your own path. You make your own money, and be your own person.' And I literally went out into the world thinking there was no disparity, that everyone was equal, and I can do whatever a man can do."

Later in her career, Bullock said she had a "wake-up moment, where I was like, 'What is this feeling? Why do I feel so [expletive]?' " she added. " 'Oh my God, I'm being treated this way because I have a vagina.' "

"It was hard for me, because I walked with blinders on through life and got to where I [felt] like I was less than because I was a woman," she explained.

"And that was a hard pill to swallow. I had a lot of sadness from that. I was like, 'Wow, maybe I need to step out of here. Maybe I need to do something else for a living.' And that was in the middle of when I was getting work — I didn't want to be a part of that world where there was that experience."