Sandra Bullock Is Not Married to Boyfriend Bryan Randall, Her Rep Says
Despite rumors, Sandra Bullock‘s rep exclusively tells PEOPLE that the star is not married to boyfriend Bryan Randall.
“They are not married,” Bullock’s rep tells PEOPLE.
The denial follows a flurry of rumors claiming the two secretly tied the knot.
Bullock started dating Randall, a Los Angeles-based photographer, in the summer of 2015. “They started dating after Bryan photographed [Bullock’s son] Louis for his graduation,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall
And when Bullock, 53, adopted daughter Laila in December 2015, Randall stood by her side. He even photographed the family in photos featured in PEOPLE’s cover story at the time.
The private pair has kept their romance low-key over the years, stepping out for the occasional date night in Los Angeles and New York together. Randall also accompanied Bullock at the October 2015 premiere of Our Brand Is Crisis.