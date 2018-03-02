Sandra Bullock Is Not Married to Boyfriend Bryan Randall, Her Rep Says

Despite rumors, Sandra Bullock‘s rep exclusively tells PEOPLE that the star is not married to boyfriend Bryan Randall.

“They are not married,” Bullock’s rep tells PEOPLE.

The denial follows a flurry of rumors claiming the two secretly tied the knot.

Bullock started dating Randall, a Los Angeles-based photographer, in the summer of 2015. “They started dating after Bryan photographed [Bullock’s son] Louis for his graduation,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

