The Real #BirdBoxChallenge! Sandra Bullock Ran Into Camera While Filming Hit Movie Blindfolded

Even Bird Box star Sandra Bullock fell prey to the hit movie’s blindfold challenge!

Netflix’s post-apocalyptic film stars Bullock, 54, as a woman named Malorie who, along with her two children, comes face to face with an entity that takes the form of people’s worst fears. This forces the group to walk around completely blindfolded when outside, leading to some funny moments on set while filming.

“We did have Sandy hitting the camera,” Bird Box director Bier tells PEOPLE. “The camera was sort of moving and she was moving, and we had such a great operator who most of the time had this weird dance with her where she was blindfolded and they were both moving around each other. And one time he just got too close.”

PEOPLE’s interview with Bier came just a few days after the streaming site was forced to hilariously tell fans not to attempt the viral meme for risk of injury.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes,” the streaming service wrote, referencing the two child characters in the movie that Bullock’s character calls Boy and Girl for most of the time.

“I don’t want anyone to hurt themselves,” Bier says after admitting that she gets nervous watching videos of people attempting the blindfold challenge. “On set, when the actors were blindfolded, there would be like an army of people keeping a watch on them ready to grab them.”

The movie was a massive hit after its release on Dec. 21, with viewers spending their holidays on the edge of their couches, if the numbers Netflix has released are anything to go by. The streaming giant — which famously never releases viewership data — tweeted the film was watched by over 45 million accounts in the first seven days following its release.

“Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!” the tweet read.

The all-star cast also includes Sarah Paulson, who plays Bullock’s sister, John Malkovich of Dangerous Liaisons and In the Line of Fire, Trevante Rhodes, whose breakout role was the lead in the Oscar-winning Moonlight, and Jacki Weaver from Silver Linings Playbook.

Bird Box is streaming on Netflix now.