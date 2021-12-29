Two of Sandra Bullock's films have cracked Netflix's list of 10 most popular movies on the platform

Sandra Bullock Has 2 Films On Netflix's Top 10 Movies of All Time with The Unforgivable & Bird Box

Sandra Bullock has earned herself another Netflix hit!

After the success of her 2018 film Bird Box, Bullock's latest Netflix movie, The Unforgivable, has also landed on the streamer's Top 10 list of most popular films.

On Tuesday, Netflix reported that The Unforgivable ranked at No. 9 on its list with 186,900,000 view hours within its first three weeks on the platform.

Bird Box snagged a higher ranking on the list of Netflix's biggest movies, landing at No. 2. Netflix measures a film's success by looking at its total viewing hours within the film's first 28 days. Bird Box pulled in 282,020,000 hours.

Other titles on Netflix's list of 10 most popular films include the action-comedy Red Notice, with 364,020,000 view hours in its first 28 days, and Extraction, which logged 231,340,000 hours in its first 28 days.

sandra bullock Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

With the popularity of The Unforgivable, Bullock, 57, joins Ryan Reynolds in having two of her films ranked on Netflix's collection of most popular films. Along with Red Notice, Reynolds, 45, also stars in 6 Underground, which pulled in 205,470,000 to rank at No. 6 on Netflix's list.

The Unforgivable currently ranks just above Army of the Dead, which holds spot No. 10 at 186, 540,000 view hours in 28 days.

Bullock stars in The Unforgivable as Ruth Slater, a woman who has been released after decades in prison and attempts to return to the life she left behind when she was first imprisoned. The film also stars Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal and a resurgent Vincent D'Onofrio.

The Unforgivable star opened up about playing Ruth in a September interview with Entertainment Weekly, telling the outlet, "My character is someone who has been incarcerated for 20 years for a pretty heinous crime [and] gets out."

Bullock added, "There are several people whose lives she affected by this crime she committed, and there's a lot of hatred and anger and bitterness and sorrow associated with her release. She wants to find this one person, the only family she had when she went in, and you keep asking yourself, 'Why can't you let it go? This family member was traumatized by your actions — let it go! Stop harming these people all over again.' "