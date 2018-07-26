Sandra Bullock Is 'Happier Than Ever' with Her Boyfriend and Two Kids As She Turns 54

Happy birthday, Sandra Bullock!

The actress, who turns 54 on Thursday, had a busy summer promoting the box office hit Ocean’s 8 while making plenty of time to dote over her three loves —boyfriend Bryan Randall and kids Louis, 8, and Laila, 5.

Bullock started dating the Los Angeles-based photographer in the summer of 2015 and the two have been going strong ever since. Though they keep their love low-key, they’ve been spotted out on several dates recently, including a group outing for dinner in May where they got cozy.

“Bryan was such a gentleman, holding the door open for Sandra, keeping her close and holding her the entire night,” a source told PEOPLE of the date. “Sandra was very engaged, laughing and smiling the entire night.”

Randall was also by the Oscar winner’s side in December 2015 when she adopted daughter Laila, now 5. He even photographed the family in photos featured in PEOPLE’s cover story at the time.

Bullock recently opened up about becoming a parent through adoption in an emotional interview with TODAY show host Hoda Kotb, who also welcomed her 17-month-old daughter Haley through adoption.

“Hundreds of thousands of children that are ready to be your child, you’re a forever parent the minute you accept the love of that child,” the star told Kotb as she broke down in tears. “It’s amazing to me how we can take away people’s happiness by telling them this is the box that you have to stay in. There is no box. There’s no box.”

Bullock welcomed Laila at 3½ years old in December 2015 from Louisiana and adopted Louis at 3½ months old in January 2010, also from Louisiana. Bullock has been open about how Louis influenced her decision to adopt again and knew Laila was the right fit.

“He wanted his sister and he knew she was his sister, but now there are moments when they want to kill each other,” the mother of two previously shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, noting that Laila is more likely to get irritated with her brother. Joked Bullock, “But I like that about her. I like that she’ll take a knife and cut a guy.”