Sandra Bullock is spilling the beans about her crush on former costar Keanu Reeves.

The Bird Box actress, 54, confessed during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday that her Speed costar got her heart beating a little faster.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I think of how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was,” Bullock told Ellen DeGeneres, while swooning slightly at a throwback still from the 1994 film.

The Oscar-winning actress admitted it was difficult to act alongside Reeves, also 54, throughout filming.

“It was hard for me to like, really be serious,” Bullock explained. “Like, he would look at me and I’d be like [giggles]. And I’d have to try to, you know [be serious].”

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in 1994's Speed Richard Foreman/20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: First Photos of John Wick: Chapter 3Cause Fans to Fear the Hitman’s Dog Has Died — Again

While the actress may have had a slight difficulty remaining in character, she said the John Wick actor remained completely dedicated to preserving her dignity.

“My dress sort of kept flying up — I said, ‘Whatever you do, just keep my dress down.’ The whole stunt he just made sure of my dress,” she said. “He was very sweet.”

When DeGeneres asked if the two ever got together, Bullock said, “Never dated him.”

RELATED: Speed Reunion? Keanu Reeves Says He Wants to Costar with Sandra Bullock Again: ‘I’m Looking!’

“There’s just something about me that I guess he didn’t like!” she joked, as the host added, “He was probably intimated.”

Bullock disagreed. “Not at all. There’s nothing to intimidate,” she said. “But I think we’re probably friends for that long because we didn’t [date].”

In the film, Reeves played police officer Jack Traven who must prevent a bomb from exploding aboard a city bus by keeping its speed above 50 mph with the help of a passenger, Annie (Bullock).

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves in The Lake House Warner Bros/Village Roadshow/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Sandra Bullock’s Kids Are Only Getting ‘3 Small Gifts’ This Christmas — Here’s Why

Reeves told PEOPLE in 2017 he wanted to reunite with Bullock onscreen. The two also starred in the 2006 romantic drama The Lake House.

“Oh my gosh, yeah I’ve been trying,” the actor said. “I’ve been looking for [film projects] with Sandra — not with her, but for us.”

He added, “I haven’t found anything yet. I’ve been trying!”

Bullock’s film Bird Box is now streaming on Netflix.