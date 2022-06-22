Sandra Bullock Says Busy Career Became Her 'Crutch': 'I'm So Burnt Out' Now

Sandra Bullock said of taking a break from Hollywood, "I don't want to be beholden to anyone's schedule other than my own"

Sandra Bullock is ready for some time off.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed back in March that she is embarking on a break from her career, clarifying to PEOPLE that she is "not retiring" but "just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while."

Bullock, 57, told The Hollywood Reporter — while discussing her comedy film The Lost City passing the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office — that she feels "so burnt out."

"I don't want to be beholden to anyone's schedule other than my own. I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it," she said, adding "I really don't know" how long the hiatus will be.

"Work has always been steady for me, and I've been so lucky. I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch," she continued. "It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge. I said to myself, 'Stop looking for it here because it doesn't exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be okay not having work to validate you.' "

Bullock told PEOPLE back in March that she looks forward to spending more time with her "beautiful babies," son Louis and daughter Laila.

"I'd rather look at them every day and have them be mad at me and annoyed and make memories with them for right now," she said at the time. "I never said I'm retiring, unless while I'm with the babies I decide to retire, then I'll make that announcement. A very important announcement that no one will care about."