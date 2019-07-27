Sandra Bullock Rocks a Little Black Dress for Rare Dinner Out with Her Boyfriend as She Turns 55

Sandra Bullock is a year older and looking better than ever!

The Oscar-winning actress, who turned 55 on Friday, was photographed enjoying a rare dinner out with her boyfriend Bryan Randall on Wednesday.

The couple headed to the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, an exclusive membership-only club that is frequented by high-profile clients.

Bullock dressed in a classic, flowy black dress and styled it with wavy hair, dark sunglasses, a black clutch and wedges.

She began dating the Los Angeles-based photographer in the summer of 2015 and the two have been going strong ever since. Though they keep their love low-key, they’ve been spotted out on several dates recently, including a group outing for dinner in May 2018 where they got cozy.

Image zoom Sandra Bullock Backgrid

The actress’ date night comes after she won the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Frightened Performance for Bird Box.

The mother of two dedicated the award to her children, son Louis, 9, and daughter Laila, 7, who had asked their mom if there were any of her movies they were allowed to watch.

“When I finished the film I went to my babies and I said, ‘Here, Mommy made this for you,’” Bullock, wearing earnings and rings by Stefere Jewelry, said. “And even though you can’t see it until you’re 21 because, apparently, a movie about being a mommy is a horror film, you will know when you see it that there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you.”

She continued, “I wanted you to see what being a family looks like, that sometimes you’re born into a family, sometimes you need to go find it, sometimes it finds you. But no matter how it comes together, that when it does, family is what you fight for, family is what you protect and what you saw in that movie is what your mommy would do for you. And I know that like in the movie, sometimes it looks like mommy is unraveling.”

“You are my first thought in the morning, you are my last thought at night. I was put on this earth to protect you, you are my world, I love you so much, and I will move mountains to make sure that you are safe,” she added.