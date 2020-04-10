Sandra Bullock Donates 6,000 N95 Masks to Health Care Workers in Los Angeles

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sandra Bullock is trying to do her part in helping health care workers receive personal protective equipment while fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Bullock’s boyfriend, Bryan Randall, shared a photo of the actress standing behind a worker while at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Thursday. In his caption, Randall revealed it was Bullock’s two children, son Louis, 10, and daughter Laila, 8, who came up with the idea of donating the N95 masks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA,” Randall wrote in the caption. “Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles… Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better.”

The photographer then cheekily added, “@masks.4.heros I’m not sure who that freak is in the background.”

Image zoom Bryan Randall instagram https://www.instagram.com/bryrandall/

RELATED: Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Her Family: It’s ‘Not How Most People Thought It Would Look

Bullock and Randall began dating in the summer of 2015 and have since kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

The Oscar-winning actress is the latest star to donate masks to health care workers who have faced a shortage of personal protective equipment amid the outbreak of the virus.

JAY-Z and Meek Mill donated 100,000 surgical masks through their Reform Alliance organization. The highly sought out supplies will be redistributed to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, the Mississippi State Penitentiary, with the bulk of it going to New York’s Rikers Island Correction and their medical facility as one of the country’s largest prisons.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.