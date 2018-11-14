Sandra Bullock Donates $400,000 to Red Cross for California Wildfire Relief: 'We’re All Family'

Sandra Bullock has donated a total of $500,000 for relief efforts during the California wildfires.

In addition to her $100,000 donation to the Humane Society of Ventura County, California, Bullock added a $400,000 to the American Red Cross, the organization recently announced.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress, 54, gave a statement to the Red Cross about the need for help and relief amid the devastation that has spread through California. She also referenced the recent shooting that claimed 12 lives after a shooter opened fire at a bar just days before the wildfires cause mass evacuations.

“The untold destruction from these fires is heartbreaking, especially following the tragedy at Borderline in Thousand Oaks,” Bullock said in a statement. “I’m glad to be able to help. We’re all family in this, whether it be human, furry or feathered.”

WATCH: Death Toll Rises to 50 in California Wildfires as New Blaze Breaks Out: It’s ‘Absolutely Chaotic’

Three separate fires — two in the southern part of the state, one in the north — started raging last week. They’ve already burned hundreds of thousands of acres, claimed at least 50 lives and left over 100 people missing, according to CNN.

On Sunday night, the Humane Society of Ventura County, California (HSVC), announced that it was “deeply humbled” by a $100,000 donation that came in from Bullock and her family that morning.

“Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organizations both during this incident and in the past,” HSVC staff wrote. “However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same.”

RELATED: Sandra Bullock Attends Bird Box Screening After Donating $100,000 to Save Animals From Wildfires

Bullock’s donation “will help the HSVC provide 24/7 care for the scores of horses, bulls, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, cats and other pets evacuated from the fires,” staff wrote. “The HSVC pledges to care for these animals for as long as is needed or until their owners feel comfortable in safely reuniting their families.”

In addition to Bullock, fellow actress and longtime Malibu resident Victoria Principal’s foundation, The Victoria Principal Foundation For Thoughtful Existence, has donated funds to several different organizations to help provide shelter, hydration and food to people and animals affected by the fires.

As of Tuesday, Principal’s foundation had donated $100,000 to the Red Cross for fire victims, $20,000 to the Humane Society for animal victims of the fires, $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu and $20,000 to the Los Angeles Fireman’s fund to provide hydration and backpacks for the firefighters fighting the Woolsey Fires.

If you want to help, visit the HSVC website, or follow the organization on Facebook to see its updated Amazon Wish List.

Bullock next stars in Netflix’s Bird Box, out in theaters Dec. 13 and on the streaming platform Dec. 21.