Sandra Bullock Doesn't Need Marriage to Be a 'Devoted Partner' to Bryan Randall: 'Love of My Life'

"I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," Sandra Bullock said on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk

Sandra Bullock doesn't need marriage to feel secure in her relationship.

The Unforgivable actress, 57, appears on the latest episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, discussing parenthood and relationships with co-hosts Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Taking viewer questions at the end of the episode, Bullock explained her approach to marriage when it comes to partner Bryan Randall, a Los Angeles-based photographer whom she began dating in 2015.

"I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever," said Bullock, who filed for divorce from ex-husband Jesse James in 2010 after nearly five years of marriage. "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."

"I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man," the Oscar winner continued. "So if that's what you have.... Think about what kind of parent he would be. Think about what kind of parent you would be. And what if something happened? Would you both be great parents to those children even if you didn't make it as a couple. Think about the children first."

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images

When rumors swirled in 2018 claiming Bullock secretly wed Randall, her rep at the time confirmed to PEOPLE that "they are not married."

The private pair have kept their romance low-key over the years, stepping out for the occasional date night together. Randall also accompanied Bullock at the October 2015 premiere of her film Our Brand Is Crisis.

Bullock announced in 2010 that she adopted son Louis when he was 3½ months old and she is also mom to daughter Laila, 8, whom she welcomed via adoption in 2015.

The mom of two recently opened up to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) about her relationship with her kids and watching them grow over the years, saying, "I'm just the mom. When I'm gone, I'm missed, when I'm there, I'm annoying, and that's exactly the way it should be."

The Unforgivable is available to stream on Netflix Dec. 10.