Sandra Bullock Says She Is 'Constantly Having to Override My Fear' as a Mother of Two

Sandra Bullock‘s new film Bird Box is stirring terror into the hearts of fans but the star admits her own fears might have been reflected in the film.

The post-apocalyptic film stars Bullock, 54, as a woman named Malorie who, along with her two children, comes face to face with an entity that takes the form of people’s worst fears. To reach safety, Malorie and her kids must escape the evil that chases them — and complete the trip blindfolded.

The stress causes Malorie to desperately protect her kids from the evil that lurks in the outside world — something Bullock tells PEOPLE she shares with her character.

“You get so good at saying no and you’re so panicked about everything,” the Oscar-winner says. “You literally have to stop and say, ‘Why did I just say no? Why don’t we just play hooky from school one day and just go enjoy life?’ “

She adds, “I’m constantly having to override my fear.”

Bullock is a mother to her 8-year-old son Louis and 6-year-old daughter Laila.

The actress revealed she also worked closely with a blind instructor to learn how to move and react without her eyesight for the Netflix film.

“I said, ‘What is it that the [blind] community wants represented on screen?’ He said, ‘I’d like for us to finally see our abilities rather than our abilities,'” she explained. “It’s mind-blowing what abilities they have even though they don’t have their sight.”

She continued, “In the few times that we met, [we] were able to take away a few lessons like if we were blindfolded we could walk in this room, we could tell you were the people were, where the walls were if there was an object there.”

“Your body senses things that we just don’t use because we have our sight,” she added. “It’s pretty amazing.”

Bird Box is now streaming on Netflix.