Sandra Bullock Confirmed for New Action-Romance Movie — and Ryan Reynolds May Be a Part of It!

Sandra Bullock is set to star in and produce a new action-romance for Paramount Pictures.

On Monday, Variety reported that the 56-year-old actress will be producing and starring in The Lost City of D, a film that follows a romance author who discovers that one of the fictional cities she wrote about is actually real. From there, she embarks on an intense and life-threatening journey to discover the city.

Directed by sibling duo Adam and Aaron Nee, the film is also expected to reunite Bullock with Ryan Reynolds. The pair last worked together in 2009's iconic rom-com, The Proposal, which Bullock also executive produced.

A rep for Paramount Pictures did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dana Fox wrote the most recent draft of the script, which is based off a treatment by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses), per Deadline.

The Lost City of D will be produced by Bullock through her company, Fortis Films. Gordon is also reported to be producing via his Exhibit A banner, as well as Liza Chasin with her 3dot Productions.

The Nee Brothers have a resume of music videos and the indie films Band of Robbers and The Last Romantic. They are also attached to direct He-Man and the Masters of the Universe for Netflix.