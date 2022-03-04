Channing Tatum recalled having leeches "super-glued to my butt" for a comedic scene in The Lost City with Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Breaks Down Channing Tatum's Nude Scene in The Lost City: 'There Was No Weirdness'

Channing Tatum stripped down for a laugh-out-loud scene with Sandra Bullock — and they're both spilling the on-set details.

In The Lost City, Bullock, 57, plays a romance novelist who finds herself risking the dangerous jungle alongside the cover model featured on her popular books, played by Tatum.

During one scene, Tatum's character Alan encounters leeches all over his backside, and Bullock's Loretta Sage inspects him to help with removal.

For a new behind-the-scenes featurette, the two stars recall filming the scene — day two of production — which had the Magic Mike actor, 41, "completely naked" except for a "sock protecting the front area," said co-director Adam Nee.

"Walking to set with a bunch of leeches super-glued to my butt and not having met everybody and just kinda being like, 'Okay, I'm gonna be butt-naked, my name's Chan today. This is just what it is,' " said Tatum. "And then not only that, but to have Sandra Bullock have, like, a two-page monologue with, uh, a certain part of my body."

THE LOST CITY The Lost City (2022)

The moment also required Bullock to inspect Tatum's character's crotch at eye level.

Said the actress, "You have to really like the person and feel safe with them. There was no weirdness. You'd think there would be weirdness, but because he was so chill about it, he dropped everything and I spoke to it."

"It's a hell of a day two, let me just say that!" quipped Tatum.

The actor told Variety about the particular scene last month, as well. "We didn't have any live leeches on set," Tatum explained. "We had a man gluing rubber leeches to my butt. That was my second day on set, and I had to be buck naked."

Tatum added, "I was like, 'Hi, my name is Chan. I'll be naked today.' Everyone is trying to look up and away."

Bullock told the outlet Tatum was "naked as a jaybird" and joked, "We had his trainer in the budget. We had his blanched chicken and broccoli in the budget."

"He would be up at 4, going for a swim in the ocean. He worked so hard for a comedic moment that he knew needed to look and be a certain way. And I spent the remainder of the day just looking at it all, having long monologues to his bits and pieces," she added.