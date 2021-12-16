Daniel Radcliffe plays a villain in The Lost City, a character Sandra Bullock recently described as "crazy handsome and devious"

See Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum (Plus Brad Pitt!) in Hilarious The Lost City Trailer

Sandra Bullock is stuck with Channing Tatum.

On Thursday, the first trailer for the new comedy The Lost City debuted, showing the two stars relying on each other for survival. And watch out for Brad Pitt's hilarious cameo!

In the film (formerly titled The Lost City of D), Bullock plays romance author Loretta Sage, a reclusive woman who writes about adventurous, exotic settings. Tatum stars as Alan, the cover model used on Sage's novels, and while the pair are on tour promoting her latest book, Sage is kidnapped by a billionaire (played by Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes she can lead him to an ancient treasure featured in her latest plot.

Alan, wanting to show he's as heroic in real-life as his character in her books, then tries to rescue the author.

The Lost City also stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison and Bowen Yang.

In a recent first look at the film, Entertainment Weekly revealed how Pitt's cameo came to be, explaining that he and Bullock share a hairstylist, Janine Thompson, who got the actress to star opposite Pitt in his Bullet Train movie if he agreed to appear in The Lost City.

Bullock told EW that they "let him" steal the show. "He just came in, and he tore it up. He's really funny," she said of Pitt's performance.

"He came in and played a certain character that fits into this weird world, and just signed up for it completely and wholly," Tatum added. "I've met him, but to get to work with him was a whole different thing. I couldn't focus. It was really an out-of-body experience in a lot of ways."

As for Harry Potter alum Radcliffe's villain role, Bullock said fans will be surprised. "He's so crazy handsome and devious. I don't know how to explain him," she said. "But you wouldn't think that he plays sinister so beautifully and calmly and in such an attractive way. He's going to really surprise people."

Tatum also told EW what he hopes moviegoers get out of the adventure comedy.

"Movies for me and for my entire life have been escapism, and I've learned you go for entertainment," he said. "But with good movies, you end up learning lessons, because you get to watch characters learn things along the way and grow. I hope that people really love the devotion and the intention to make such an escapism film, and to try to give them something that is still emotional and that you care about, but yet still has real true fun."