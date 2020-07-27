Sandra Bullock Celebrates 56th Birthday with Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and More

Sandra Bullock rang in her birthday with some very special friends by her side.

The Oscar-winning actress, who turned 56 on Sunday, enjoyed a socially distanced celebration with her pals Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson, and Holland Taylor.

Aniston, 51, documented the festivities in a sweet snap on her Instagram Story, showing the four actresses, including another unidentified brunette woman, all wearing masks and sitting apart on couches outside as they posed for a cute selfie.

"Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU!!!" the Morning Show star captioned the shot.

Paulson, 45, also shared the sweet snap on her own Instagram Story.

Image zoom Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Longtime pals Bullock and Aniston spoke about their friendship in February for Interview magazine’s cover story, sharing details of how actor Tate Donovan, whom they both dated in the '90s, introduced them to one another.

“[He] was a very patient human being, given that he dated us both,” Bullock joked to the magazine.

“He seems to have a type,” Aniston said, with Bullock describing: “Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous.”

While Bullock and Donovan, 56, dated from 1990 to 1994, Aniston was linked to The O.C. actor between 1995 and 1998 — during which he appeared on Friends as Rachel’s boyfriend for five episodes, though his character was later written off after they split in real life.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston, Tate Donovan, Sandra Bullock The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty (2)

Last month, Bullock was among a number of celebrities — including Aniston's ex Brad Pitt — to appear in the CBS special United We Sing: A GRAMMY Tribute to the Unsung Heroes, in which they thanked healthcare workers for their efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the special, Bullock called in virtually to thank Joy Palmer, a public transportation worker who lost her husband to COVID-19.

"I just wanted to take this time to thank you for your service, for your contribution, for everything that you are doing to keep millions of people safe. I hope that what Harry is doing right now is just sprinkling the love on you so you realize the impact that you’re having during a time like this," the Bird Box star said.

Bullock has also contributed her own charitable efforts amid the global outbreak. In April, she donated 6,000 KN95 masks to Los Angeles-based healthcare workers.

Bullock’s boyfriend, Bryan Randall, shared a photo of the actress delivering the masks, joined by son Louis, 10, and daughter Laila, 8.