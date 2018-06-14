Frisky Date Night! Sandra Bullock Sports Cat Ears While Cozying with Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Nothing like a hop across the pond to make a romantic date night!

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall went international — and frisky! — for the London premiere of Ocean’s 8. The couple was seen getting cozy as they left the after party of the event in the late hours of the night.

Randall wore a stylish gray suit while Bullock sported a striped and sparkly jumpsuit with cat ears as they left the party. The two also had to contend with a fan who seemed to photobomb their stylish exit.

Bullock started dating Randall, a Los Angeles-based photographer, in the summer of 2015. “They started dating after Bryan photographed [Bullock’s son] Louis for his graduation,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock Hewitt/SplashNews.com

The private pair has kept their romance low-key over the years, stepping out for the occasional date night in Los Angeles and New York together. Randall also accompanied Bullock at the October 2015 premiere of Our Brand Is Crisis.

The actress recently told PEOPLE that she almost had to pass on her part in the all-female reboot of the Ocean’s franchise. Luckily, her 8-year-old son Louis convinced her otherwise.

“This almost didn’t happen for me because it was supposed to shoot during the summer, and then when Cate wasn’t available, they said, ‘Are you willing to shift it to fall in New York?’ And I went, ‘I gotta take the kids out of school,’ ” she revealed.

Sandra Bullock David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Not wanting to disrupt Louis and 6-year-old sister Laila’s routines, Bullock wasn’t sure about moving them across the country until she got the approval from the little man himself.

“Then my son said, ‘Why don’t we go look at a school and see if we find something?’ We left on Mother’s Day, day after Mother’s Day found a school,” she said. “It’s all about my kids. If I could never work again, I’d be okay with it because I’d get to go home and be with my babies.”

Ocean’s 8 is now out in theaters.