Sandra Bullock Boards Brad Pitt's Action Movie Bullet Train: Report

This is the first time the two stars have acted together on-screen

Sandra Bullock is joining forces with Brad Pitt for the first time on-screen.

The Oscar winners will star in the upcoming Bullet Train, which Bullock, 56, has recently joined, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Sony film is an adaptation of the Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka and follows a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo.

THR reports the project will have the tone of Bullock's 1994 film Speed and Liam Neeson's 2014 plane thriller Non-Stop.

David Leitch (Deadpool 2) is directing the film, which has a star-studded cast including Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji and Michael Shannon.

While Bullock starred in Ocean's Eight, the female spin-off of Pitt's Ocean's Eleven franchise, the two stars have never acted opposite one another on-screen before.

Bullet Train marks Pitt's first movie commitment since 2019's Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood, for which he earned his first acting Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category.