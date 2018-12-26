Sandra Bullock Draws Big Reaction in Netflix's Bird Box: Why the Movie Is Terrifying Audiences

Sandra Bullock‘s Bird Box has landed on Netflix and audiences spent their holidays completely terrified.

The post-apocalyptic film stars Bullock, 54, as a woman named Malorie who, along with her two children, comes face to face with an entity that takes the form of people’s worst fears. To reach safety, Malorie and her kids must escape the evil that chases them — and complete the trip blindfolded.

Viewers spent their holidays watching the horror film from the comfort of their homes, with some admitting they were terrified but would watch the film again.

“I hate bird box because it made me feel like I was actually in the movie and it was TERRIFYING,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “#BirdBox is honestly terrifying. Apocalyptic movies freak me out,” along with a sobbing emoji.

Others shared memes while reacting to the film’s terrifying premise.

“’Y’all I’m damn obsessed with #Birdbox,” one fan tweeted.

Another shared a moment from the movie, writing, “Scared to even see Bird Box AGAIN!! But Love It.”

Bird Box also stars Sarah Paulson as Malorie’s sister, Jessica. Paulson, 44, and Bullock previously worked together in this summer’s Ocean’s 8.

When it came time for Bullock and director Susanne Bier to pick who would play her sibling, the two came up with the same name.

“When we were talking about who would play the role of my sister [Bier] said, ‘It has to be someone who you will miss terribly and you can see in a very short time that you’re sisters,'” Bullock told PEOPLE. “So when she called and said I want to talk to you about somebody, she says, ‘What do you think about Sarah Paulson?’ I was like, ‘I had literally had the same thought.’ And the fact that we were able to get her given the fact that she works 364 days a year was a tiny baby miracle.”

The Oscar winner said that it’s hard for actors to build such a strong connection in the short amount of time they have before shooting. For Paulson and Bullock, that bond was immediately there when they stepped onto the Ocean’s 8 set months before.

“We connected when we did Ocean’s; it just felt like there was a shorthand that was there by the time that we met for the first time,” Bullock shared. “I don’t know why that is, it just is.”

Paulson said it’s Bullock’s endless capacity for kindness off camera that she admired most.

“She’s an incredible mother, she’s an incredible girlfriend, she’s one of the producers, she takes care of every single actor on the set, she knows every member of the crew, she’s genuinely interested,” Paulson said. “It was an incredible thing.”

She continued, “And also, I think she’s one of the most moving actresses of anybody that’s ever been on screen. Not only does she make you laugh uproariously but she can literally crack your heart open with one look, because she’s a truth teller as a performer.”

Bird Box is now streaming on Netflix.