Sandra Bullock — and Her Daughter Laila! — Surprise a Healthcare Worker on Red Table Talk

Sandra Bullock virtually expressed her thanks to a nurse who works at a hospital where the star previously donated 6,000 KN95 masks to frontline workers

Sandra Bullock — and a special little guest — had some sweet words for one nurse on Friday's episode of the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

The star, 55, surprised April Buencamino, a nurse manager for the COVID-19 unit at California's Adventist Health (White Memorial) Hospital, where Bullock, her partner Bryan Randall, and her two children, Laila, 8, and Louis, 10, donated thousands of KN95 masks to healthcare workers.

"April, thank you for — I’m going to try to say this without crying — but thank you for everything that you’re doing because we get to sit here and be home with our families because you are out there doing the hard, hard, hard work," Bullock told Buencamino. "There is not a dinner and a grace that goes by without us sending you the love and appreciation and the gratitude that we as a family have because we are safe."

The Ocean's 8 actress also touched on one of the things she and Buencamino had in common — motherhood.

"And you as a mom, I know you’re scared, I know you’re scared on so many levels," Bullock said. "I bow down to you and your family, I say thank you. We’re just so very grateful for you and everyone that does what you do."

Image zoom Sandra Bullock and her daughter Laila Red Table Talk

Image zoom Sandra Bullock and Nurse April Buencamino Red Table Talk

When Red Table Talk co-host Jada Pinkett Smith asked Bullock how she'd chosen which hospitals to donate masks to, the mother of two said she'd asked her kids' pediatrician which hospitals "represent my family?"

"You know, like everyone else you sit at home and you feel like your hands are tied because you can’t do anything," Bullock explained. "We were given the names of several hospitals, and April’s hospital was one of the main ones."

One of Bullock's family members, daughter Laila, also made a surprise appearance, wanting to thank Buencamino before signing off.

"That’s April," Bullock told her daughter as she climbed onto the Oscar winner's lap. "Is there something you want to say to April?"

Laila shyly looked at the camera as she said, "Thank you, April, for doing everything for everyone. Stay safe and your family."

Bullock proudly told the group of Laila, "She’s our world superhero. She’s the one who’ll save the world in our family, so she’s ready. She’s ready to join you out there April in a few years!"

Image zoom Bryan Randall/instagram

Pinkett Smith, 48, her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris also had their own surprise for Buencamino, saying they'd donate $50,000 to Adventist Health (White Memorial) Hospital as well as provide her and her family with a vacation of her choice once the pandemic died down. (Buencamino and her husband canceled her birthday trip last month.)

In early April, Randall, a photographer, shared a rare photo of Bullock on his private Instagram account while outside the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where their family also donated masks.

"Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA," Randall wrote in the caption. "Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles… Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better."

The photographer then cheekily added, "@masks.4.heros I’m not sure who that freak is in the background."

