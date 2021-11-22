"Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated," Bullock told Esquire of Reeves

Sandra Bullock Addresses Keanu Reeves Dating Rumors: 'Maybe We Could Have Survived' as a Couple

Sandra Bullock is putting those Keanu Reeves dating rumors to rest.

The actress spoke to Esquire for Reeve's magazine cover—which hits newsstands on Dec. 7— about rumors she and the actor were ever more than friends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nope," said Bullock on whether she and Reeves had ever dated. "But who knows? Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated. I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know."

She added, "But we didn't have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being."

"Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not," Bullock said.

Bullock and Reeves both starred together in 1994's Speed and 2006's The Lake House.

Reeves told Esquire, "I sure hope so," when asked if they'd ever reunite onscreen again.

keanu reeves Credit: NATHANIEL GOLDBERG

"She's such a wonderful artist and person. And, you know, I think we have good chemistry," he said. "And it would be really exciting and interesting to get the chance to perform with her again."

In December 2018, Bullock revealed she had had a crush on Reeves while the two filmed Speed.

"I think of how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was," Bullock told Ellen DeGeneres while swooning slightly at a throwback still from the 1994 film.

The Oscar-winning actress admitted it was difficult to act alongside Reeves throughout filming.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"It was hard for me to like, really be serious," Bullock explained at the time. "Like, he would look at me and I'd be like [giggles]. And I'd have to try to, you know [be serious]."

While the actress may have had a slight difficulty remaining in character, she said the John Wick actor was completely dedicated to preserving her dignity.

RELATED VIDEO: Sandra Bullock Says Her 8 Year Old Daughter Is 'Going to Be the President of the United States'

"My dress sort of kept flying up — I said, 'Whatever you do, just keep my dress down.' The whole stunt he just made sure of my dress," she said. "He was very sweet."

When DeGeneres asked if the two ever got together, Bullock said, "Never dated him."

"There's just something about me that I guess he didn't like!" she joked, as the host added, "He was probably intimated."

In May 2019, Reeves also appeared on DeGeneres' talk show where he revealed he'd also had a crush on Bullock.