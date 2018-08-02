Sanaa Lathan Shaves Off Her Hair in the First Trailer for Netflix's Nappily Ever After

Sanaa Lathan is having more than a bad hair day.

In the exclusive trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming movie Nappily Ever After, Lathan plays Violet Jones, a perfectionist with a high-powered corporate job and a doctor boyfriend — until she loses both.

“I’ve worked so hard to be perfect,” she laments in the trailer. “And it still wasn’t enough.”

Violet believes her rigidity stems from a lifelong obsession with styling and maintaining her gorgeous locks. “Ever since I was a kid, my hair was everything,” she says. “I had to be fixed. Only then was I perfect.”

Lathan buzzes it off in Nappily Ever After. Courtesy Netflix

So when everything Violet strived for falls to pieces — and a child at the hair salon points out that she could “sponsor like six kids” with the amount of money Violet spend on her mane — she decides to take a buzzer to her do and sets out to rediscover herself who she is when she’s not hiding behind her hair.

“My hair was like a second job,” Violet declares in the clip. “Forced me to focus on myself. I wonder who I will be.”

Based on Trisha R. Thomas’ novel of the same name, Nappily Ever After — also starring Lyriq Bent, Ernie Hudson, Lynn Whitfield and Ricky Whittle — premieres on Netflix on September 21.