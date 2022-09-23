Sanaa Lathan Says Her Directorial Debut, 'On the Come Up', Is 'a Tribute to Black Women and Family'

Sanaa Lathan was proud to step behind the camera for the first time, for the new film On the Come Up.

While visiting EW and PEOPLE's studio at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Love & Basketball star, 51, opened up about directing for the very first time, and what about On the Come Up inspired her to take the next step in her career.

Based on Angie Thomas' book of the same name, the film follows 16-year-old Bri (newcomer Jamila C. Gray), who wants to be one of the best rappers of all time. But with eviction notices looming and a mother (Lathan) to support, reality turns out much less exciting than her dreams.

"I was bursting out of my skin," Lathan said of finally showing the movie on the big screen. "We made this for the big screen and it is such a community-driven movie that I love the idea of people watching it in the movie theater. [And] they were focused. That made me so happy."

Ari + Louise

Thomas' story resonated with Lathan because, she explained, "There's so much that I recognize in these characters. There's a lot of Brie in young Sanaa. I didn't have the easiest childhood. I used acting, like Brie uses her poetry and acting, to work stuff out. It gave me focus; it gave me future."

Lathan said she also could empathize with her character, Jay, who struggles with addiction.

"I had a lot of people in my life that had addiction and showing that you can overcome that and make it, or maybe not, but you're trying," she said, adding, "I love the whole female family aspect because that is so true for a lot of Black families, the women are the people who raise us. It's a tribute to Black women and family."

Ari + Louise

Also starring in the movie is Method Man (born Clifford Smith Jr.), who plays rap artist manager Supreme.

"I was so happy to be a part of her directorial debut, I'm all about supporting your sisters — not just sisters, Black sisters," the 51-year-old rapper said. "She dealt with us with grace, she knew what her vision was going to be and we all did our best to make that come to fruition."

Ari + Louise

Lathan praised the Wu-Tang Clan star for his professionalism during filming.

"There were days on set that I had to curse out the camera crew because they would bring records and try to get autographs in between takes ... I was like, 'Oh, right, he's a superstar,'" she recalled. "You forget because he's so nice and so humble and professional. Shows up on time, knows his lines — we know that's not the case with a lot of [his peers] — I was just so impressed."

"I felt lucky to have him, not only because [his character] Supreme is such an important part in the movie, but I wanted it to be layered and there's so much to do with it, and I think he brought all of that," she said. "And then I just get the icing on the cake that he kind of gives us a stamp of approval because he is hip-hop."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The movie also stars Al-Teron Williams, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Michael Cooper Jr.

On the Come Up is currently in theaters and hits Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 23.