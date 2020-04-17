San Diego's Comic-Con Canceled on Its 50th Anniversary Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

There will be no massive Hall H crowds at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

For the first time in its 50-year history, the pop culture gathering has been canceled. The 2020 edition will no longer take place as the world reckons with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic and how to control it.

The festival was set to take place from July 23-26, though the next installment will now be held on July 22-25, 2021.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

SDCC typically welcomes thousands of fans for its days-long events. Last year, the tally of attendees hit over 135,000 people hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars from their favorite TV shows, movies, video games and more.

SDCC has also become the go-to place for the biggest names in entertainment to reveal their upcoming schedules, as Marvel did last summer when the studio confirmed the next phase of movies following the successful — and heartbreaking — end to the first cast of original Avengers after the release of Endgame.

The Comic-Con first got its start in 1970 and became a powerhouse in fandom in recent years.

The cancelation follows dozens of other events canceled or postponed as officials around the world prohibit large gatherings of crowds due to the infection rate of COVID-19.

The state of California is also under an indefinite stay-at-home order as the White House recommended no gatherings of over 10 people.