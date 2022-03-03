"That's what the business is about," he said

Samuel L. Jackson Wants 'Most Popular Movie' Oscar Category for Films Like Spider-Man: No Way Home

Samuel L. Jackson thinks Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves awards attention.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 73, recently told the U.K.'s Sunday Times that the blockbuster Marvel sequel — which continues to break box office records in theaters — and other popular movies should warrant a new category at the Academy Awards recognizing mainstream hits.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They should have an Oscar for the most popular movie. Because that's what the business is about. They should! It did what movies did forever — it got people to a big dark room," Jackson said of No Way Home.

Aside from starring in major franchises like Star Wars, Incredibles, Jurassic Park and more, Jackson is perhaps best known for playing Avengers leader Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He told the outlet he disagrees with those who diminish superhero movies as less than deserving of attention.

"All movies are valid. Some go to the cinema to be moved dearly. Some like superheroes," he explained. "If somebody has more butts on seats it just means your audience is not as broad. There are people who have had successful careers but nobody can recite one line of their parts. I'm the guy who says shit that's on a T-shirt."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Holland and Zendaya Hold Hands in Complementary Outfits En Route to Uncharted Screening

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was nominated for one Oscar: Best Visual Effects.