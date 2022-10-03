Samuel L. Jackson Reunites with 'Pulp Fiction' Costar Uma Thurman Backstage at 'Piano Lesson' Play

Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman also recently reunited for the upcoming movie The Kill Room

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Published on October 3, 2022 04:23 PM
Uma Thurman (R) reunites with Samuel L. Jackson (L) at an early preview performance of August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on October 01, 2022 in New York City.
Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

Samuel L. Jackson got a visit backstage from former costar Uma Thurman.

The pair — who both starred in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 movie Pulp Fiction — reunited at the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which is currently in previews at New York City's Barrymore Theatre ahead of its opening on Oct. 13.

In a photo from their meet-up, Jackson and Thurman both sport big smiles as they sit together on a staircase, dressed casually but bundled for the cool weather.

Jackson's wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson is directing the play, which also stars John David Washington and Danielle Brooks.

Uma Thurman Pulp Fiction - 1994
Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction (1994). Linda R Chen/Miramax/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock

Additionally, Jackson, 73, and Thurman, 52, are making another film together titled The Kill Room, with Thurman's actress daughter Maya Hawke also among the cast.

The movie, directed by Nicol Paone, "follows a hitman, his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Paone, 51, previously said in a statement that getting to make The Kill Room "with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams."

"Every moment they're onscreen, they are both enviable and eye-catching," she added.

Oscars Reunions
Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson at the Oscars on March 27, 2022. Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty

Thurman and Jackson reunited with their fellow Pulp Fiction costar John Travolta at the Oscars earlier this year, appearing onstage together while introducing the award for Best Actor.

The trio temporarily reprised their Pulp Fiction roles during the show, with Thurman and Travolta, 68, dancing on stage as Jackson joked, "Some actors stay in character through an entire shoot, and some, well, they just never let it go."

Thurman said, "Maybe later we'll have a $5 milkshake," while Travolta added, "How about a royale with cheese?" Jackson then quipped, "Pulp Fiction was a masterpiece, but these two think it was all about a dance contest."

Pulp Fiction also starred Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Harvey Keitel, Maria de Medeiros, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette and Christopher Walken.

