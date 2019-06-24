Marvel's Samuel L. Jackson Outraged Over New Spider-Man: Far From Home Poster Error

Samuel L. Jackson was quick to point out that his character Nick Fury's eye patch belongs on the left eye, rather than the right
Eye for an eye makes Agent Nick Fury blind? Or does it just make Marvel poster designers inaccurate?
Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Fury, was furious to find out that new Spider-Man: Far From Home posters showed his character sporting patches on different eyes.
On Instagram on Sunday, Jackson, 70, posted a picture of the mistake with the caption, “Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual F— IS GOING ON HERE???!!! #headsgonroll #lefteyemuthafu—ah“
Both images of the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent show him in a leather jacket, featuring his right then his left profile with patches placed on different eyes. The actor pointed out with a colorful hashtag that the patch belonged on his left eye rather than the right.
Fans on Twitter also took note.
Fury’s uncertain vision isn’t the only mistake on Marvel’s recent movie posters.
Following the reveal of the Avengers: Endgame poster, some Twitter users noticed that Danai Gurira’s name was missing, despite her Black Panther character Okoye’s prominence on the poster.
In response, Marvel Studios tweeted another image of the poster, this time with Gurira’s name added.
The new photo was captioned, “She should have been up there all this time.”
Marvel has not yet posted about the newest mix-up.
Jackson’s portrayal of Fury has been a crucial part of all the Avengers movies, but for the most part, the reason for his eye patch remained a mystery.
However, following the release of Captain Marvel in March, it was revealed that a young Fury lost his eyesight because of a scratch from a seemingly sweet but secretly dangerous alien called a Flerken, which looks exactly like a household cat.
Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 2.