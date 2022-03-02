He added, however, that Academy Awards "don't move the comma on your" paycheck anyways

Samuel L. Jackson Says 'Maybe I Should Have Won' an Oscar By Now

Samuel L. Jackson knows his worth.

Despite a career that spans decades and features countless blockbusters and acclaimed dramatic performances, Jackson, 73, has never won an Academy Award — something he feels he's maybe owed.

He was nominated once for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction. That year, the award went to Martin Landau for Ed Wood. The other nominees were Chazz Palminteri (Bullets Over Broadway), Paul Scofield (Quiz Show) and Gary Sinise (Forrest Gump).

"I should have won that one," he told the U.K.'s The Sunday Times of his Pulp Fiction nod, also listing his performance in 1991's Jungle Fever as worthy of awards.

"I guess Black folk usually win for doing despicable s--- onscreen. Like Denzel [Washington] for being a horrible cop in Training Day. All the great stuff he did in uplifting roles like Malcolm X? No — we'll give it to this motherf----r. So maybe I should have won one."

"But," the Marvel star added, "Oscars don't move the comma on your check — it's about getting asses in seats and I've done a good job of doing that."

Washington, 67, is actually the most-nominated Black actor in Oscar history. With this year's recognition for The Tragedy of Macbeth in the Best Actor category, he now has 10 total nods, two of which he has won (for 2001's Training Day and 1989's Glory). He was also nominated for Cry Freedom, Malcolm X, The Hurricane, Flight, Fences (also nominated for Best Picture, earning him recognition as a producer), and Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Jackson is set to receive an Honorary Oscar at the 12th Governors Awards. It's awarded to celebrate extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.

Announcing the news last year, Academy President David Rubin said in a statement that Jackson "is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide."