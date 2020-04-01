Samuel L. Jackson Reads Stay the F--- at Home to Stress the Importance of Social Distancing

Samuel L. Jackson has a clear message for those who still aren’t adhering to social distancing guidelines.

On Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jackson, 71, joined host Jimmy Kimmel from his home theater to read a sequel to the ever-popular children’s book Go the F— to Sleep that now reflects our current times amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

With lots of yelling and strong language, Jackson stressed the importance of social distancing with a follow-up book, Stay the F— at Home.

“Stay the f— at home. Corona is spreading, this sh– is no joke,” Jackson read. “It’s no time to work or roam. The way you can fight it is simple my friends, stay the f— at home. Now technically I’m not a doctor. But motherf—— listen when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam F—— Jackson, imploring you: Keep your a– at home. If you want things to get back to normal, don’t panic. Just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay the f— at home.”

The poem goes on to urge people to skip going to the casino and seeing friends, and thanks everyone for “doing your part to flatten the curve because that s— is steep.”

As Jackson explained earlier in his interview with Kimmel, the original book’s author, Adam Mansbach, reached out to him recently with a new version, which Jackson had previously read for an Audible.com audiobook.

“People thought that would be the perfect time to bring that back,” Jackson told Kimmel. “I got a call the other day from Adam Mansbach, the guy that wrote the original Go the F— to Sleep, and we talked about what we could do remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now. So he wrote a new poem, I read it and we want to present it to the public right now.”

“I love it,” Kimmel said at the end. “You got another classic on your hands.”

The original Go the F— to Sleep was written as a children’s book for adults and was published back in 2011.

