Samuel L. Jackson Has an Annual Yacht Vacation with Magic Johnson — and Jimmy Kimmel Wants In!

Jimmy Kimmel jokingly grilled Samuel L. Jackson about why he wasn't invited on Jackson's annual yacht trip with the actor's pal Magic Johnson

Samuel L. Jackson and Magic Johnson might have a special guest aboard their next yachting vacation if Jimmy Kimmel gets his way.

On Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jackson, 73, chatted with the host about his annual luxury boat trip with Johnson — Kimmel joking of the 2022 excursion, "It seems my invitation has been lost at sea, because Magic has not followed up. He said this might be the year!"

"He told me there were some new surprise people [going] — oh, my bad," the Pulp Fiction actor quipped, jokingly putting his hand over his mouth.

"Yeah, that surprise person's not me. There may be surprises, but I'm not one of 'em," said Kimmel, 54.

"If it were up to me ... " Jackson told Kimmel of this year's trip, before the host replied, "Are you telling me Magic is the guy that I have to convince?"

"Yeah, because the boat you wanna get on is, like, his boat," said the Academy Award nominee.

And while there have "been years when" Jackson "was on that boat between four and six weeks," he usually only goes for about two weeks now.

"I just rent another boat so my daughter and her friends can kick it in the summer," Jackson told Kimmel. "So I'm not always there the whole time [on Johnson's yacht], so there is room for you."

Samuel L. Jackson and Magic Johnson attend the Premiere of Apple TV+'s “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” at Regency Bruin Theatre on March 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Samuel L. Jackson and Magic Johnson | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

LL Cool J, 54, previously posted a video to Instagram showing off the exterior of the massive yacht the couples were traveling on last year.

The bottom of the ship was open, as crew appeared to be docking at Porto Cervo, Italy, and unloading kayaks and jet skis for them to enjoy.

The 281-foot Aquila yacht is the largest yacht to be built in the U.S. since the 1930s, according to Burgess, which specializes in the buying and selling of luxury boats. The Aquila charters at a rate of around $1 million per week.

In addition to seven guest suites, the superyacht also features two massage rooms, a hair salon, a gym and a full bar. The dedicated party deck includes a DJ booth, AV system, smoke machine and a light show.