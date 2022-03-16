Samuel Leroy Jackson was born on Dec. 21, 1948, in Washington, D.C. He came to New York City in October 1976 and joined the theater, where he paid his dues alongside future stars Denzel Washington and Wesley Snipes. After small appearances in classic films Coming to America (1988), Do the Right Thing (1989) and Goodfellas (1990), Jackson broke into Hollywood for good playing Gator Purify in Director Spike Lee's Jungle Fever (1991).

Since then, the star has been outworking new and veteran actors, racking up more than 100 film credits, doing voiceover work, hosting and starring in Capital One commercials with the famous tagline: "What's in your wallet?" No role has been too big or too small for Jackson, who has become a mainstay in Hollywood's biggest blockbuster franchises, including Star Wars, The Incredibles and the Marvel Cinematic Universe — just to name a few.