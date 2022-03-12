"That's some bulls--t!" Jackson said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday

Samuel L. Jackson Is Stunned that Jonah Hill Holds the Record for Most Onscreen Profanities: 'No Way'

Samuel L. Jackson is trying to keep his cool after seemingly losing his unofficial title as the most foul-mouthed actor of all time.

When Fallon was getting ready to present the list, Jackson couldn't wait to ask, "Who won?"

"It's not you!" Fallon replied. "It's Jonah Hill." Immediately, Jackson responded with, "That's some bulls--t!"

He then tried to rephrase in a more television-friendly manner, saying, "I mean, no. No. No way, man!"

Upon a closer look at the list, Hill is at the top with 376 profanities, followed by Leonardo DiCaprio with 361 — impressive totals mainly thanks to the Martin Scorsese film The Wolf of Wall Street in which they starred together in 2013.

Jackson, meanwhile, has racked up a total of 301 curse words on the list.

"I don't believe that," the actor — whose first tweet back in 2011 was famously profane — said Wednesday night. "Somebody has miscounted!"

Jackson is quite well known for expletive-heavy quotes in a variety of his movies, from 2006's Snakes on a Plane ("I have had it with these motherf--king snakes on this motherf--king plane!) to several NSFW collaborations with Quentin Tarantino including True Romance and Pulp Fiction.

Rounding out the list of top 5 most profane actors on the list were Adam Sandler with 295, and Al Pacino with 255.

While Jackson is famous for his more action-centric roles in films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jurassic Park, he will next be seen in a more dramatic role in the Apple TV+ series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Jackson will also be the recipient of an honorary Academy Award at this year's Oscars ceremony later this month.