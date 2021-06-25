Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover to Receive Honorary Awards at 2022 Oscars

Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann will be presented with honorary Oscars, while Danny Glover will take home the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

Next year will big bring things for Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present the actors with honorary Oscars statuettes at the 12th Governors Awards in January 2022, the film academy announced Thursday. Jackson, 72, May, 89, and Ullmann, 82, will receive honorary Oscars, while Glover, 72, will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Honorary Award, which the trio is receiving, is awarded to celebrate extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy. The Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statue, lauds individuals whose humanitarian work has credited the larger industry.

Elaine May; Liv Ullmann Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images; FREDRIK HAGEN/AFP via Getty Images

None of the honorees have previously received an Academy Award, the Associated Press reported, though Jackson, May and Ullmann have been nominated in the past.

"We are thrilled to present this year's Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on both film and society," Academy President David Rubin said in a statement. "Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide, while Elaine May's bold, uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers."

"Liv Ullmann's bravery and emotional transparency has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals, and Danny Glover's decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen," he added.

The awards will be presented on January 15 in Los Angeles, in an untelevised ceremony separate from the biggest night in Hollywood.

In fact, the Academy Awards will be happening a little later than usual next year. In May, the Academy and ABC announced that the 2022 ceremony will take place on March 27 - one month later than the originally planned date of Feb. 22.

Additionally, the Oscars shortlist will be announced on Dec. 21, while the Governors Awards will take place Jan. 15.