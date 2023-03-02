Samuel L. Jackson Curses in a Never-Before-Seen Post-Credits Scene for 2008's 'Iron Man' : Watch

Samuel L. Jackson held nothing back in an extra post-credits scene that was crafted for Iron Man.

Jon Favreau, who directed, produced and appeared as Happy Hogan in the 2008 film, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, where he chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about the seconds-long clip, before it was shown to in-studio audience members and viewers watching at home.

Detailing how important post-credits scenes are within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given that they often tease and set up future films and television series, Favreau, 56, said that the post-credits scene for the first Iron Man film was a "top secret shoot" that took place on "a day off."

Sharing details about the scene — which sees Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark (a.k.a. Iron Man) encounter Jackson's Nick Fury, offering an invitation for him to join the Avengers initiative — Favreau noted, "I had [Jackson] do a take for me; I knew it wasn't going to be in the movie."

As Kimmel, 55, stopped Favreau to explain he had the clip, the two sparred over how exactly the late-night host had obtained it before it played.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

In the scene, Jackson, 74, is in character as Fury — black eye patch and all — talking to Stark, who is heard off-camera, "about a business opportunity."

As Downey Jr.'s character asks Jackson's to identify himself, he responds, "Nick Fury, motherf-----."

Jackson has portrayed Fury throughout various Marvel films, and is set to star once again as the character in the upcoming Secret Invasion series, which is due to premiere sometime later this year.

Back in June 2022, the actor reflected on his decades-long career in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, where he talked about receiving an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards during the non-televised ceremony and how he prefers more exciting roles than ones that could potentially earn him accolades.

Telling the Times that he decided to measure his career — and its successes — in other ways that have nothing to do with an award, Jackson explained, "I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor."

Samuel L. Jackson. Frazer Harrison/Getty

"My yardstick of success is my happiness: Am I satisfied with what I'm doing?" he continued. "I'm not doing statue-chasing movies. You know [whispers], 'If you do this movie, you'll win an Oscar.' "

The actor added, "No thanks. I'd rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand."

The honorary Oscar is awarded to celebrate extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy. Jackson was presented with the award by longtime friend Denzel Washington.

Despite appearing in more than 150 films throughout his lifetime, Jackson had never been awarded an Oscar for one of his performances. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 1995 Academy Awards for his role in Pulp Fiction.