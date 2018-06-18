Samuel L. Jackson Criticized for 'Gay Shaming' Birthday Tweet to President Trump

Samuel L. Jackson is defending himself against people who thought his birthday message to President Donald Trump was in poor taste.

On Trump’s birthday Thursday, the actor, 69, posted a tweet which included an image of a novelty product called “After Dick Mints” alongside the caption: “Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday.”

Firefly actor Adam Baldwin was one of the most high profile figures to negatively comment on the message, tweeting “Gay shaming?” in response. His tweet has since been removed, according to Page Six.

Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday🤡💩 pic.twitter.com/VzTokZoUjg — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 15, 2018

On Sunday, Jackson brushed off criticism by sharing an image showing the complaints he received for his tweet, stating: “We have investigated the reported content and could not identify any violations of the Twitter Rules or applicable law. Accordingly, we have not taken any action at this time.”

The Incredibles 2 actor captioned the photo with, “they just keep tryin’,” preceded by, “Hahahahahahahhahahaah.”

Jackson’s tweet came the same week another Hollywood star, Robert De Niro, took aim at Trump in a very public way. The Oscar winner, 74, slammed Trump while introducing a musical performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday.

“I’m going to say this, f— Trump,” De Niro said emphatically, adding, “It’s no longer just down with Trump, it’s f— Trump.”

The actor’s remarks earned a standing ovation from most of the audience, and were bleeped out for those watching from home.

In response, the president called De Niro “a very Low IQ individual.”