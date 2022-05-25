Samuel L. Jackson Cast as Garfield's Dad Alongside Chris Pratt in Upcoming Animated Comedy
The upcoming Garfield film is expanding its star-studded cast.
This week it was announced that Samuel L. Jackson will be joining Chris Pratt in the upcoming animated comedy.
On Tuesday, Deadline reported that the Pulp Fiction actor, 73, will voice a brand-new character, Garfield's father Vic.
The film will be written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) and will be directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little). Reynolds and Dindal previously worked together on The Emperor's New Groove.
In November, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Pratt, 42, would be voicing the title character in the upcoming adaptation of the famous comic strip character.
The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared the news November 1 on his Instagram account along with a photo of Garfield, writing, "Well this Monday doesn't suck…"
The actor has voiced characters in the Lego Movie franchise as well as in Pixar's Onward. He is set to star as Mario in the Super Mario Bros. animated movie, initially set to be released at the end of the year though was recently delayed to hit theaters April 7, 2023, Variety reported.
The Super Mario Bros. movie will also star Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Seth Rogen, Charlie Day, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson and Sebastian Maniscalco will all star.