Sylvester Stallone Is a Vigilante Superhero Reborn in Action-Packed Trailer for Samaritan

Sylvester Stallone is an ex-vigilante out for justice in Samaritan.

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer for their upcoming action flick starring Stallone, 76, as Mr. Smith, the "mysterious and reclusive neighbor" of 13-year-old Sam Cleary (Euphoria and The Umbrella Academy actor Javon "Wanna" Walton). Sam suspects Mr. Smith is not quite who he says he is but "a legend hiding in plain sight."

"Twenty-five years ago, Granite City's superpowered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis," an official synopsis reads. "Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive."

"With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin," adds the synopsis of the film, which is based on graphic novels from Mythos Comics launched in 2014.

Sylvester Stallone Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan (2022) | Credit: Amazon Prime

The trailer begins with a city in chaos, over which a newscaster is heard saying, "Some say it's only a matter of time before the city implodes."

After Mr. Smith fights off a group of bullies who attack Sam — and, later, survives a hit-and-run that warps his figure and initially seems to kill him — Sam is convinced Mr. Smith is the Samaritan and makes it his mission to get the former vigilante back out on the streets to help curb the out-of-control crime.

"Why did you disappear?" Sam asks Mr. Smith near the end of the trailer, as scenes play out that tease the latter's return to an action-packed life of crimefighting.

Stallone shared a pair of posters from the film to his Instagram feed earlier this morning, writing in the caption, "Check it out it's something very different, something very special, and something very EXCITING!!!!"