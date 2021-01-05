Samantha Morton Says She's 'on the Mend' After Being Hospitalized: 'Wear a Mask'

"Thank you so much for the well wishes," the two-time Oscar nominee told her Twitter followers

Samantha Morton is updating fans on her health after being admitted to the hospital on Monday night.

In a series of tweets, The Walking Dead star and two-time Oscar nominee thanked frontline healthcare workers in the United Kingdom for taking care of her after being hospitalized, and urged fans to wear a mask.

"Thank you to all the A and E staff at the Conquest who helped me tonight. I’m so grateful for our NHS, to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling," she tweeted. "I’m ok tonight because of them."

Although she didn't disclose what illness landed her in the hospital, Morton added hashtags that read "#WearAMask" and "#COVID19" to her post.

Morton later shared a selfie from her hospital bed while wearing a face shield and mask, before reassuring her fans that she was doing well.

"I’m on the mend. I’ll get there and thank you so much for the well wishes," the 43-year-old actress said, once again adding a hashtag for COVID-19.

"Our scientists have confirmed this new variant is between 50 and 70 percent more transmissible — that means you are much, much more likely to catch the virus and to pass it on," he said during a televised broadcast, noting that within the past week, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations had "increased by nearly a third" to almost 27,000.

The number of deaths has also risen by over 20 percent over the past week "and will sadly rise further," added Johnson, who battled the virus last year.

"With most of the country already under extreme measures, it is clear that we need to do more, together, to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out," he continued. "In England, we must therefore go into a national lockdown which is tough enough to contain this variant."

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 2,713,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.K and at least 75,431 people have died, according to Public Health England.